AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,324,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,875,000 after acquiring an additional 119,994 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,641,000 after buying an additional 327,800 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 924,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,611,000 after buying an additional 38,708 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in AerCap by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 882,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,303,000 after buying an additional 205,396 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in AerCap by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 766,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,071,000 after buying an additional 42,011 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AER. ValuEngine cut shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $62.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.84. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $40.16 and a one year high of $64.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

