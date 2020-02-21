AES (AES) to Release Earnings on Friday

AES (NYSE:AES) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect AES to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AES stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. AES has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89.

Get AES alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AES shares. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AES has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.26.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.