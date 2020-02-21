Aeternity Trading Down 22.3% Over Last 7 Days (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $60.72 million and $9.94 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, HADAX, CoinBene and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000548 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aeternity Token Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 347,828,144 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,007,201 tokens. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com.

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BigONE, Crex24, Koinex, Bithumb, DragonEX, BitMart, OOOBTC, Binance, LATOKEN, Gate.io, Kyber Network, CoinBene, Mercatox, OTCBTC, Tokenomy, OKEx, Radar Relay, HitBTC, HADAX, ZB.COM, Liqui, FCoin and Zebpay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

