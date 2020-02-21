Agenus Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($1.23) Per Share (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Agenus in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.98). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Agenus’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $3.79 on Friday. Agenus has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

