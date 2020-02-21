Agrello (DLT) One Day Volume Tops $256,040.00

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. Agrello has a total market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $256,040.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Agrello has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Agrello token can now be bought for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Mercatox and RightBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Agrello alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.37 or 0.02962249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00227852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00142815 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002821 BTC.

About Agrello

Agrello launched on July 16th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,978,873 tokens. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.org.

Buying and Selling Agrello

Agrello can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, RightBTC, YoBit, Mercatox, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agrello should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Agrello using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrello and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.