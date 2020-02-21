Aion Market Capitalization Hits $50.93 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, Aion has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $50.93 million and approximately $12.61 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Kucoin, DragonEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.45 or 0.02983218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00228454 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00044299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00144935 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Aion Token Profile

Aion launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 391,140,663 tokens. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is aion.network.

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, BitForex, Kucoin, Bancor Network, LATOKEN, DragonEX, IDEX, Kyber Network, Koinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, Bilaxy and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

