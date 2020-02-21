Air Canada (TSE:AC) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Air Canada in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

AC has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen downgraded Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on Air Canada and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.33.

TSE:AC opened at C$44.45 on Friday. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$30.86 and a twelve month high of C$52.71. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51.

In related news, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 12,500 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.79, for a total value of C$622,407.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at C$469,245.46. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 2,146 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.17, for a total value of C$107,665.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$150,511.20. Insiders sold 19,005 shares of company stock valued at $946,314 over the last 90 days.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

