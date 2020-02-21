Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Alaris Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

TSE:AD traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$22.76. The company had a trading volume of 54,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,273. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60. Alaris Royalty has a 1 year low of C$17.70 and a 1 year high of C$23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61.

Get Alaris Royalty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$23.25 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaris Royalty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.00.

About Alaris Royalty

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.