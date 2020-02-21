All Sports (SOC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $135,082.00

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. All Sports has a total market cap of $6.64 million and $135,082.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.68, $50.98, $10.39 and $32.15.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get All Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00048798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00481554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $631.03 or 0.06498563 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00068419 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027709 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005098 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010287 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

SOC is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $51.55, $18.94, $10.39, $50.98, $24.43, $33.94, $13.77, $7.50, $32.15, $24.68 and $20.33. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.