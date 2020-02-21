Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Issues Earnings Results

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Alliant Energy updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.34-2.48 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.34-2.48 EPS.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,365,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.99. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $44.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNT. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

