Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $57.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

ALSN stock opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.79 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 83.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

