AllSafe (ASAFE) Reaches Market Cap of $233,124.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, AllSafe has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $233,124.00 and approximately $363.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 94.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000394 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

