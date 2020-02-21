Altagas (ALA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Altagas (TSE:ALA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.55 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$22.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.70. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.92. Altagas has a 12-month low of C$15.61 and a 12-month high of C$22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.70%.

In related news, Director Allan Leslie Edgeworth purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$735,337.28.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALA. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Altagas in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on Altagas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Altagas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.18.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

