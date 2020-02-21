Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Position Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.07% of Altice USA worth $12,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Altice USA by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,931,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,763 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 1,549.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,889,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350,490 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,595,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,998,000 after purchasing an additional 760,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Altice USA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,804,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,836,000 after purchasing an additional 29,854 shares in the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATUS shares. TheStreet lowered Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Altice USA from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HSBC lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.39.

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $345,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,951 shares in the company, valued at $808,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATUS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,706,379. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average of $27.94. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.43 and a beta of 0.81. Altice USA Inc has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altice USA Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

