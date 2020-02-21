Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. FMR LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,543,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,535,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,370 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 3,545.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,496 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $39,300,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.90. 7,775,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,898,138. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $84.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.