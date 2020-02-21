AmsterdamCoin Trading 144.8% Higher This Week (AMS)

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One AmsterdamCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded 144.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. AmsterdamCoin has a market capitalization of $63,279.00 and $17.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Profile

AmsterdamCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin.

Buying and Selling AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

