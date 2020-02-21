Analysts Expect Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DHC) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DHC) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.32. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund.

Get Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

DHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James raised Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

DHC stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.85. 3,164,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,463. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $14.16.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (DHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.