Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ: CRMT) in the last few weeks:

2/21/2020 – America’s Car-Mart had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $105.00 to $139.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – America’s Car-Mart was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/13/2020 – America’s Car-Mart was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/11/2020 – America’s Car-Mart was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2020 – America’s Car-Mart was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/31/2020 – America’s Car-Mart was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/10/2020 – America’s Car-Mart was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

NASDAQ:CRMT traded down $7.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.93. The stock had a trading volume of 99,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,278. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.69. The company has a market capitalization of $835.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.40 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get America's Car-Mart Inc alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.97 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 713.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 23.8% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.