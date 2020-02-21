Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CEVA (CEVA)

CEVA (NASDAQ: CEVA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/19/2020 – CEVA had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – CEVA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2020 – CEVA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – CEVA was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/18/2020 – CEVA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – CEVA had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – CEVA was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2020 – CEVA was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/23/2020 – CEVA was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/15/2020 – CEVA was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/14/2020 – CEVA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

1/4/2020 – CEVA was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.25. 113,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,891. The company has a market capitalization of $789.33 million, a P/E ratio of 237.50 and a beta of 1.49. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.80.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $28.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.39 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in CEVA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CEVA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in CEVA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in CEVA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CEVA by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

