Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

2/18/2020 – World Wrestling Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Consumer Edge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – World Wrestling Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

2/10/2020 – World Wrestling Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

2/7/2020 – World Wrestling Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $43.00 to $36.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – World Wrestling Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $97.00.

2/7/2020 – World Wrestling Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $79.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – World Wrestling Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $77.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – World Wrestling Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $88.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – World Wrestling Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners to .

2/4/2020 – World Wrestling Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/31/2020 – World Wrestling Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

1/31/2020 – World Wrestling Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

1/29/2020 – World Wrestling Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2020 – World Wrestling Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/28/2020 – World Wrestling Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Northcoast Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – World Wrestling Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of WWE stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.87. The stock had a trading volume of 40,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,802. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.69. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $100.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $226,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

