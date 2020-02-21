Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for DSP Group (DSPG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ: DSPG) recently:

2/11/2020 – DSP Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

2/6/2020 – DSP Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

2/4/2020 – DSP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – DSP Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

2/3/2020 – DSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2020 – DSP Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ DSPG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,049. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.76. The company has a market cap of $347.59 million, a P/E ratio of -308.74, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.77. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. As a group, analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSPG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in DSP Group by 47.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in DSP Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in DSP Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 155,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 23,272 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in DSP Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in DSP Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

