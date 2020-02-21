Analysts Set Expectations for CEVA, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of CEVA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CEVA’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on CEVA from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

CEVA stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $789.33 million, a PE ratio of 251.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80. CEVA has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $36.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average of $28.80.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $28.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.39 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.03%. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CEVA in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the third quarter worth about $185,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

