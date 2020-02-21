Analysts Set Expectations for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SOI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $13.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69. The company has a market cap of $641.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.85. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 457.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

