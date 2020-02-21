Analysts Set Expectations for The Hackett Group, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Hackett Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised The Hackett Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hackett Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The Hackett Group stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $18.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.94 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 284.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

