Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/18/2020 – Companhia Siderurgica Nacional was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/10/2020 – Companhia Siderurgica Nacional was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/7/2020 – Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Companhia Siderurgica Nacional was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/24/2019 – Companhia Siderurgica Nacional was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “National Steel's diversified business structure, with exposure to steel, iron-ore mining, logistics, cement and energy industries, will prove beneficial over the long run. Also, geographical diversification and a solid product portfolio comprising hot- and cold-rolled flat steel, galvanized sheets and tin plates for the packaging, automotive and construction industries are advantageous. In Brazil, a recovering domestic economy, and improvement in automotive, construction and capital goods sectors will spur demand for steel. National Steel consistently strives to improve its production capabilities and services. Moreover, the company is poised to gain from its focus on deleveraging. However, rising cost, trade concerns and slowing global economy might hurt the company's results. Adverse currency movement also remains a headwind.”

Shares of NYSE:SID traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. 3,526,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,462,391. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $4.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 749.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 51,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,760,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 134,766 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 28,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

