Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hastings Group (HSTG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hastings Group (LON: HSTG) recently:

2/19/2020 – Hastings Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/18/2020 – Hastings Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 182 ($2.39) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 190 ($2.50).

2/7/2020 – Hastings Group was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 180 ($2.37).

2/3/2020 – Hastings Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/3/2020 – Hastings Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/27/2020 – Hastings Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/20/2020 – Hastings Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($2.04). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Hastings Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 180 ($2.37). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Hastings Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Hastings Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 195 ($2.57) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 200 ($2.63).

1/16/2020 – Hastings Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

HSTG stock opened at GBX 184.60 ($2.43) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 183.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 185.11. Hastings Group Hldg PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 167.30 ($2.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13.

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hastings Group Hldg PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hastings Group Hldg PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.