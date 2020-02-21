Anchor Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Anchor has a market cap of $10.07 million and $30,697.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anchor has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Anchor token can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00008124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $284.67 or 0.02948211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00227211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00043614 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00142457 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,809,248 tokens. Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases. Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Anchor Token Trading

Anchor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

