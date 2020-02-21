Anika Therapeutics’ (ANIK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. First Analysis raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anika Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

ANIK traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.93. 10,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,687. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.15. Anika Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $75.71. The stock has a market cap of $607.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 19.99 and a quick ratio of 17.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

