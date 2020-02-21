Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM stock opened at $293.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.54. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $317.99. The company has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANTM. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.46.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.