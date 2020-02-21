APIS Price Reaches $0.0005 (APIS)

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. APIS has a market cap of $13,973.00 and approximately $180,466.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, APIS has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One APIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, IDAX and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012239 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000716 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001066 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000106 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

APIS (APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,027,927 tokens. APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. The official website for APIS is apisplatform.io.

APIS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

