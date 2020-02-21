apM Coin Price Hits $0.52 on Major Exchanges (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $10.38 million and approximately $18,343.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, apM Coin has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. One apM Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00005337 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00048800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00481181 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.25 or 0.06548925 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00069030 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027722 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005127 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010299 BTC.

About apM Coin

APM is a token. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,110,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com.

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

