Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Decreased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,433 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,176 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $22,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 35,473 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $5,090,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.13 on Friday, hitting $64.27. 7,604,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,365,348. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

