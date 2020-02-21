Aragon 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $409,856.00 (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00010820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, GOPAX and Bitfinex. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a market capitalization of $33.67 million and approximately $409,856.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.63 or 0.02984839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00228286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00044202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00143436 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,223,226 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one.

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Bitfinex, Upbit, GOPAX, Bittrex, IDEX and AirSwap. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

