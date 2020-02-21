Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Shares Acquired by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,197,392 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,588 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.75% of Archrock worth $12,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Archrock during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 12,751.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 1,058.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AROC opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36. Archrock Inc has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 92.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

