Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) PT Raised to $23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardagh Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Shares of ARD stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.17. 985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,913. Ardagh Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.41. The company has a market cap of $390.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ardagh Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Ardagh Group during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

