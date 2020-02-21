Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Ardagh Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Ardagh Group has a payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ardagh Group to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

Ardagh Group stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 60,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,913. Ardagh Group has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $21.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $390.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ardagh Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ARD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays began coverage on Ardagh Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.