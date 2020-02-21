Ardor Hits Market Capitalization of $61.76 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0618 or 0.00000636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Bittrex and Stocks.Exchange. Ardor has a total market cap of $61.76 million and $3.00 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008731 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011262 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000637 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.