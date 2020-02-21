ArtByte (ABY) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ArtByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. ArtByte has a market capitalization of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.93 or 0.00762841 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009848 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000359 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000279 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ArtByte (CRYPTO:ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

