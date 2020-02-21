Artfinity (AT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.49 Million

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Artfinity has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $7.49 million worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Artfinity has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Artfinity token can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal and CHAOEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00049098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00492832 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.46 or 0.06548510 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00068626 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027706 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005093 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010328 BTC.

Artfinity Profile

AT is a token. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,628,011 tokens. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange. The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art.

Artfinity Token Trading

Artfinity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

