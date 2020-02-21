Asian Dragon Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,215.00 (AD)

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Asian Dragon token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and token.store. Over the last seven days, Asian Dragon has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. Asian Dragon has a total market capitalization of $72,045.00 and approximately $1,215.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003355 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000158 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Asian Dragon Profile

Asian Dragon (AD) is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens. Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Asian Dragon is www.asiandragoncoin.com.

Asian Dragon Token Trading

Asian Dragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and token.store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Dragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asian Dragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

