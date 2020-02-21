Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AML has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.58) target price (down previously from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.89) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.89) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 545.23 ($7.17).

AML stock opened at GBX 415 ($5.46) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.23 million and a P/E ratio of -3.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 456.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 493.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.50. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,374.40 ($18.08).

In related news, insider Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed sold 20,301,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.26), for a total transaction of £81,205,048 ($106,820,636.67).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

