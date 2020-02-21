Atheios 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $22.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Graviex. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atheios has a market capitalization of $6,787.00 and $22.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

