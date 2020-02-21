Auctus (AUC) Trading Up 12.6% Over Last Week

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Auctus has a market capitalization of $509,362.00 and approximately $42.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and IDEX. In the last week, Auctus has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Auctus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.04 or 0.02940204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00227054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00043639 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00142918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002813 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,535,815 tokens. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org.

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.