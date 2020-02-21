Aurora (AOA) Market Capitalization Reaches $12.62 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. One Aurora token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Kucoin, Indodax and Bitinka. Aurora has a total market cap of $12.62 million and $1.56 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00048811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00491933 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $629.77 or 0.06515228 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00068688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027720 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005113 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010308 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (AOA) is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial.

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Kucoin, Indodax and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

