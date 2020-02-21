Avast (LON:AVST) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

Avast (LON:AVST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Avast in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 405 ($5.33) price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Avast from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Avast from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Avast from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 490.50 ($6.45).

AVST opened at GBX 443 ($5.83) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 23.07. Avast has a twelve month low of GBX 277.20 ($3.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 552 ($7.26). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 480.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 420.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.92.

In other Avast news, insider Warren Finegold sold 284,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.84), for a total value of £1,262,105.52 ($1,660,228.26). Also, insider Ulf Claesson sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.71), for a total transaction of £2,170,000 ($2,854,511.97).

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

