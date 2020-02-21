B. Riley Boosts Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Price Target to $48.00

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

OPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Office Properties Income Trust stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.52. 6,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,078. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.39. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $160.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Office Properties Income Trust’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 15.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

