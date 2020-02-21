B. Riley Cuts TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Price Target to $3.50

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.69.

NASDAQ TRUE traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.39. 142,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,969. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $405.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in TrueCar by 1,087.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in TrueCar by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

