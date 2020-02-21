B. Riley Increases National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Price Target to $9.00

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:NCMI traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.21. 1,638,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,069. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $628.38 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.69.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National CineMedia will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

