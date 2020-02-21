B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IDCC. ValuEngine cut InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Get InterDigital Wireless alerts:

InterDigital Wireless stock opened at $63.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.78, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00. InterDigital Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $102.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that InterDigital Wireless will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 1,858.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.