B. Riley Weighs in on USA Compression Partners LP’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for USA Compression Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for USA Compression Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $178.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

USAC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut USA Compression Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut USA Compression Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. USA Compression Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

NYSE:USAC opened at $15.70 on Friday. USA Compression Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -785.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 303,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 272,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,074,000. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 162,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 105,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.38%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently 7,000.00%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

